Police: 25-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in central Ohio have identified a man who was killed in a motorcycle crash.

Police say 25-year-old Bradley Bethel died Sunday morning in Columbus when he ran a stop sign, hit a curb and then struck a building. The Canal Winchester man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses say Bethel was travelling at a high rate of speed before he crashed.

Columbus police are investigating the crash.

