Police: 25-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in central Ohio have identified a man who was killed in a motorcycle crash.
Police say 25-year-old Bradley Bethel died Sunday morning in Columbus when he ran a stop sign, hit a curb and then struck a building. The Canal Winchester man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses say Bethel was travelling at a high rate of speed before he crashed.
Columbus police are investigating the crash.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The family and friends of a 23-year-old West Chester woman who disappeared and was later found dead are coming together to celebrate her life.Full Story >
The family and friends of a 23-year-old West Chester woman who disappeared and was later found dead are coming together to celebrate her life.Full Story >
Winners were announced Sunday for the 2018 Rubber Duck Regatta.Full Story >
Winners were announced Sunday for the 2018 Rubber Duck Regatta.Full Story >
A kitten that was reportedly thrown out of a moving car in Brown County is starting to recover.Full Story >
A kitten that was reportedly thrown out of a moving car in Brown County is starting to recover.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are searching for a car that was stolen in Clifton Heights sometime between late Thursday night and Friday morning.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are searching for a car that was stolen in Clifton Heights sometime between late Thursday night and Friday morning.Full Story >
A Greater Cincinnati animal rescue says they are heartbroken after one of their dogs died while in the care of a local prison.Full Story >
A Greater Cincinnati animal rescue says they are heartbroken after one of their dogs died while in the care of a local prison.Full Story >