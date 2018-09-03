Jerry Springer to headline Labor Day Picnic

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) — A man is still behind bars Sunday after an altercation inside a Murrells Inlet bar turned violent. Kelton Todd, 21, of Aynor is charged with assault of a high and aggravated nature following the incident. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Todd sucker punched an unknown male around 12:30 a.m. during an altercation at Uncle Tito's in Murrells Inlet near the marshwalk. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. His ...Full Story >
MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) — A man is still behind bars Sunday after an altercation inside a Murrells Inlet bar turned violent. Kelton Todd, 21, of Aynor is charged with assault of a high and aggravated nature following the incident. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Todd sucker punched an unknown male around 12:30 a.m. during an altercation at Uncle Tito's in Murrells Inlet near the marshwalk. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. His ...Full Story >