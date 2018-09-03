Jerry Springer to headline Labor Day Picnic

Jerry Springer will headline the 2018 AFL-CIO Labor Day Picnic at Coney Island Monday. (FOX19 NOW)

Long-time TV talk show host and former Cincinnati mayor Jerry Springer will headline the 2018 Cincinnati AFL-CIO Labor Day Picnic at Coney Island.

The local chapter of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Indistrial Organizations hosts this party every year to celebrate workers and unions.

Thousands of families attend the event and enjoy the day at the amusement park. Families will also hear from political speakers.

Springer considered but decided against running for Ohio governor this year.

Several Democratic nominees for the November election are also slated to speak Monday.



