City councilor pushes for more electric scooter oversight

CINCINNATI (AP) - A Cincinnati city councilor is pushing to make an electric scooter company financially responsible for misuse of their scooters.

The motion comes a few days after a person riding a Bird electric scooter crashed into a pedestrian, injuring the victim and fleeing the scene. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Councilman David Mann says California-based Bird Rides Inc. should be on the hook for misuse of the company's dockless electric scooters.

Mann says if the company isn't made out to be responsible, they won't have any incentive to prevent harm.

Mann says he plans to circulate the motion among the council this week for feedback. His hope is the motion will be on the agenda next week and will be quickly adopted as policy.

Bird says the company is committed to safety.

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.