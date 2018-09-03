Charity looking to save more than 400 pigs in hoarding case

Atti's Acres says local and national rescue groups are working quickly to save at least 458 pigs who are malnourished, pregnant, or in distress after a hoarding case in Falmouth, Ky. (FOX19 NOW)

Local and national rescue organizations are currently looking for new homes for more than 400 pigs.

Atti's Acres, a sanctuary and rescue for pot bellied pigs, says the state has taken possession of at least 458 pigs from a hoarding case in Falmouth.

The charity group says many of the pigs are malnourished, pregnant, and in distress. They're asking for volunteers to help save the pigs, who are pets.

“We have never seen a hoarding case of this magnitude,” says Josh Carpenter Costner, Director at Cotton Branch Farm Animal Sanctuary in South Carolina. They are working with other rescuers to save the pigs.

The charity says there is currently a September 14 deadline for vetting, spaying, neutering, and transporting pigs to approved homes.

“When I first arrived at the location of these pigs, I couldn't believe what I was seeing. I had never seen anything like this before.” Jodi Vigar Dawson of Atti’s Acres. He says he was the first rescuer on the scene.

Alana Rogers of Pig Advocates League says their greatest need right now is funding.

“It is a daunting task, and seems overwhelming and unbelievable. We are doing all we can to save all we can.” said Wendy Lake of Red Oak Animal Rescue in Ohio.

Red Oak Animal Rescue in New Richmond, Ohio, Ziggy's Refuge in North Carolina, Cotton Branch Farm Animal Sanctuary in South Carolina, Esther's Army, and Pig Advocates League are all assisting Atti's Acres.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.