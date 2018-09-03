Joey for Prime Minister? Votto gives fan his jersey in Pittsburg - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Joey for Prime Minister? Votto gives fan his jersey in Pittsburgh

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
When Joey Votto asks, you give him the shirt off your back. At least, that’s what a Reds fan did during Monday’s game in Pittsburgh. (Source: Reds, Twitter) When Joey Votto asks, you give him the shirt off your back. At least, that’s what a Reds fan did during Monday’s game in Pittsburgh. (Source: Reds, Twitter)
PITTSBURGH, PA (FOX19) -

When Joey Votto asks, you give him the shirt off your back. At least, that’s what a Reds fan did during Monday’s game in Pittsburgh.

Kyle Olding, a Reds fan from Columbus, wore a “Votto for President” T-shirt in the front row at PNC Park. Olding says he asked Votto to autograph his shirt. Instead, Votto agreed upon a trade -- Kyle’s T-shirt for his jersey.

After the fan gave Votto his shirt, the Reds’ first basemen returned with his jersey and wrote "More like Prime Minister!" next to his signature (Votto was born in Canada).

Olding proclaimed himself as the “biggest Joey Votto fan” and bought the shirt six-years-ago. He never thought it would help him secure a Votto jersey and a lifetime memory.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly