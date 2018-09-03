Cincinnati Zoo's fennec fox, smallest of world's foxes, expecting kits

Scientists from the Cincinnati Zoo have confirmed via ultrasound that its fennec fox is pregnant and is expecting kits. (Cincinnati Zoo/Facebook)

Scientists from the Cincinnati Zoo have confirmed via ultrasound that its fennec fox is pregnant and expecting kits.

The fennec fox is the smallest of all the world's foxes and has a gestation period lasting between 50 and 53 days. Its young are born fully furred but blind; their eyes open after eight to 11 days, and they are able to walk at about 14 days old.

