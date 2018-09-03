Police: Multiple women accuse man of exposing self at Kroger

A man is in custody after multiple women called Norwood police, accusing a man of exposing himself at Kroger. (WXIX)

A man is in custody after multiple women called Norwood police, accusing a man of exposing himself at Kroger.

The Kroger is located on Montgomery Road. Police said at least five calls came in describing Dasheil Garrison, who is now facing charges for indecent exposure and resisting arrest.

Garrison has a similar case pending from March where he was accused of making lewd comments and gestures. That report claims he tried to follow a victim into the bathroom while pleasuring himself.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.