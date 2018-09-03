Cincinnati-area district closes school Tuesday, cites 'extreme heat'

A Cincinnati-area school district is closing school Tuesday as an expected heat index of 100 looms.

Officials with Finneytown Local Schools announced the closure on Labor Day, citing extreme heat.

FOX19 is forecasting an approximate high of 92 degrees for the Cincinnati area on Tuesday. The aforementioned heat index calculation takes into account humidity (kind of like the "feels like" temperature projections in the winter).

Finneytown joins schools in the Columbus and Cleveland area who have announced heat-related closures and early dismissals.

According to the Associated Press, lawmakers in Ohio are considering a bill that would allow schools to start the academic year after Labor Day.

The humid air and unsettled weather will stick around through a majority of the week. FOX19 will continue to monitor this story and provide updates as necessary.

