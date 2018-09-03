Cincinnati-area district closes school Tuesday, cites 'extreme heat'

The system is expected to make landfall as a category one hurricane.Full Story >
The system is expected to make landfall as a category one hurricane.Full Story >
Authorities in Alaska last week charged Stephany Lafountain with the deaths of both her children, two years apart, both from lack of oxygen or with symptoms “consistent with a suffocation death.”Full Story >
Authorities in Alaska last week charged Stephany Lafountain with the deaths of both her children, two years apart, both from lack of oxygen or with symptoms “consistent with a suffocation death.”Full Story >