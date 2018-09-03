Authorities: Man caught breaking into off-duty cop's car

(Source: Pixabay) GREEN TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -
A man accused of attempting to break into cars in Green Township is behind bars after choosing the wrong door handle to mess with.
It's not a call Green Township Police -- or any department for that matter -- gets very often. Someone has committed a crime and the offender is already in custody. In this case, it was someone police were looking for anyway because he had outstanding warrants.
Authorities got a call about a man trying to break into vehicles near Porthaven and Lawrence Road -- they said the victim was an off-duty Cincinnati police officer who already had the person in handcuffs.
Theodore Adams, 19, has been accused of misdemeanor theft and possession of criminal tools.
The off-duty officer allegedly caught Adams with a watch, a laptop, an iPad and some other items that were worth about $2,300 altogether. Adams is locked up at the Hamilton County Justice Center for the pair of charges stemming from this incident and two misdemeanor warrants -- those being for theft and burglary.
His arraignment is slated for Tuesday morning.
