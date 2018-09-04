Police: Man shot in Mt. Washington robbery - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police: Man shot in Mt. Washington robbery

By Jennifer Edwards Baker, Digital Content Producer
Cincinnati police investigate a shooting at Plymouth and Oxford avenues in Mount Washington early Tuesday. (Photo: FOX19 NOW) Cincinnati police investigate a shooting at Plymouth and Oxford avenues in Mount Washington early Tuesday. (Photo: FOX19 NOW)
MOUNT WASHINGTON (FOX19) -

Cincinnati police are searching this morning for two suspects in an overnight shooting during a robbery.

A man in his 60s was shot in the abdomen when he refused to give his wallet to two males at Plymouth and Oxford avenues shortly after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.

The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries.

The suspects ran off.  A police K-9 search of the neighborhood was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about this offense is asked to cal Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.

