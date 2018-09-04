New mural highlights longtime Ohio HS football rivalry

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - A new mural is highlighting one of Ohio's longtime high school football rivalries.
Artist Scot Philips has been working on the mural in Canton in northeast Ohio that celebrates the competition between teams from Canton and Massillon.
The Repository reports that the mural is based on a vintage photograph of a Canton-Massillon scrimmage from 1905.
Philips says he's not a sports person but appreciates the history and heritage of the rivalry. He estimates he's put in 150 hours on the project.
Canton is a football town, home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The annual matchup is a highlight of the high schools season.
In his hometown of Massillon Philips has painted murals of actress Lillian Gish, football coaching legend Paul Brown and baseball star Tommy Henrich.
Information from: The Repository, http://www.cantonrep.com
