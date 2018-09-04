Cincinnati unveils new LGBTQ-related crosswalk

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati officials have unveiled a new rainbow-painted crosswalk in honor of the city's LGBTQ community.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the crosswalk unveiled Aug. 30 is located in the city's Over-the-Rhine neighborhood, near a street honored for two men who led the way to marriage equality in all 50 states.
The crosswalk was designed by the city Department of Transportation, and its $8,000 cost was covered by an anonymous donor.
The city's first openly gay council member Chris Seelbach joined in praising the new crosswalk, saying it celebrates laws and policies that ensure everyone is welcome in the city.
Cincinnati now joins nearly 100 cities in America with LGBTQ-related crosswalks.
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
