Here's how you can step into the past and onto the Nina and Pinta ships

Greater Cincinnatians can see into the past this week.

The Ohio River is playing host to Christopher Columbus' ships. Yes, that Christopher Columbus.

Visitors can tour replicas of the Nina and Pinta ships on the river in Newport.

The Nina, the company who operates the ships says the goal is to educate the public on the ships that discovered the new world in 1492.

Columbus spent 12 years on the ships these floating museums were modeled after.



In addition to being on board a life-size replica, there are also exhibits on the ships to teach visitors more about the construction, history of voyages and what live was like onboard 500 years ago.



The ships are docked at Riverboat Row in Newport, right off the Hooters barge.

The ships are in the Tri-State until Sept. 16.

Touring hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and tickets are $8.50 for adults $6.50 for kids, $7.50 for seniors and kids under 4 years old are free.

