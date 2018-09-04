Here's how you can step into the past and onto the Nina and Pinta ships

Though she lived to 76 and was terminally ill with pancreatic cancer, the Queen of Soul died without a will. That could complicate things for her heirs.Full Story >
Though she lived to 76 and was terminally ill with pancreatic cancer, the Queen of Soul died without a will. That could complicate things for her heirs.Full Story >
Geoffrey Owens, who played son-in-law Elvin on "The Cosby Show" was sighted working at a Trader Joe's in New Jersey.Full Story >
Geoffrey Owens, who played son-in-law Elvin on "The Cosby Show" was sighted working at a Trader Joe's in New Jersey.Full Story >
An off-duty police officer vacationing from Connecticut died after trying to break up a fight, according to officials, and now residents of his hometown are mourning his loss.Full Story >
An off-duty police officer vacationing from Connecticut died after trying to break up a fight, according to officials, and now residents of his hometown are mourning his loss.Full Story >
Dr. Gary Tigges made comments to the Dallas Medical Journal saying a pay gap exists but nothing needs to be done about it because women physicians don't deserve more pay.Full Story >
Dr. Gary Tigges made comments to the Dallas Medical Journal saying a pay gap exists but nothing needs to be done about it because women physicians don't deserve more pay.Full Story >