$2M bond for teen charged with killing 13-year-old

Miquan Damartye Hubbard, 18, is charged with murder for the shooting death of 13-year-old Jaraius Gilbert Jr. (Source: Hamilton Police Department)

Bond was set at $2 million Tuesday for an 18-year-old man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old in Hamilton.

Miquan Damartye Hubbard, 18, said he needed to get a lawyer when he briefly appeared in Hamilton Municipal Court.

Hamilton police arrested him Saturday and charged him in the Aug. 29 shooting of Jaraius Gilbert Jr.

Man charged in shooting death of Hamilton teen

