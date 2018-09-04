9-count indictment for man charged with murdering West Chester woman

The man charged with murdering a 23-year-old West Chester woman stalked her for months up until her death and now faces a 9-count indictment, court records show.

Michael Strouse, 29, could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted on all charges: aggravated murder, murder, menacing by stalking, three counts of tampering with evidence, two counts of abuse of a corpse and one count petty theft.

Strouse stalked Ellen Weik from Jan. 1 until her death July 29, prosecutors wrote in his indictment Monday.

He caused her death by asphyxiation, West Chester police wrote in other court records filed in the case last week.

Police: Missing West Chester woman killed by asphyxiation

He was arrested about 4 a.m. Aug. 25, some 12 hours after West Chester police found Ellen Weik's body in a farm field off Millikin Road and Maud Hughes Road in Liberty Township. The locations is near his home in the 6000 block of Bluffs Drive.

West Chester police began searching the area after Weik's mother reported her missing on Aug. 1.

Strouse is held on $2 million bond at the Butler County Jail.

He is scheduled to return to court Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing.

Strouse has convictions for crimes including public indecency and burglary, court records show.

He was sentenced in September 2015 to three years probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine for the burglary offense, but it ended early at the end of 2017 because he complied with all conditions and had shown good behavior, records state.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.