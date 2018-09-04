Chief: Officer who Tased 11-year-old girl violated procedure

Geoffrey Owens, who played son-in-law Elvin on "The Cosby Show" was sighted working at a Trader Joe's in New Jersey.Full Story >
Senate hearing to begin for Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's second Supreme Court nominee.Full Story >
A 3.2-magnitude earthquake shook an area of East Texas on Tuesday morning. The epicenter of the quake was evaluated to be about 4.4 miles northwest of Timpson, Texas and 25 miles east of Henderson, Texas. According to the USGS, the quake had a depth of 5 kilometers and occurred about 10:06 a.m. You can see details of the incident inside the FREE KLTV and KTRE weather apps. Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.Full Story >
