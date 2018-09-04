Ohio prisons spokeswoman: 'zero tolerance' for animal abuse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio prison system says the agency has "zero tolerance" for animal abuse following a report that a dog died a violent death after it had been placed in a program that pairs inmates with foster dogs.

JoEllen Smith is the spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. She said Tuesday that the prison system will conduct a thorough investigation of the incident at Warren Correctional Institution as well as review animal programs at other prisons.

Joseph's Legacy, an animal rescue charity in southwestern Ohio, says one of its dogs, Evie, was found dead in a cell at the prison late last month.

The charity said a necropsy showed that the dog, a 4-year-old German Shepherd-Elkhound mix, died of "blunt force trauma to her abdomen."

