Ohio prisons spokeswoman: 'zero tolerance' for animal abuse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio prison system says the agency has "zero tolerance" for animal abuse following a report that a dog died a violent death after it had been placed in a program that pairs inmates with foster dogs.
JoEllen Smith is the spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. She said Tuesday that the prison system will conduct a thorough investigation of the incident at Warren Correctional Institution as well as review animal programs at other prisons.
Joseph's Legacy, an animal rescue charity in southwestern Ohio, says one of its dogs, Evie, was found dead in a cell at the prison late last month.
The charity said a necropsy showed that the dog, a 4-year-old German Shepherd-Elkhound mix, died of "blunt force trauma to her abdomen."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati police arrested two people after a man in 60s was shot overnight during a robbery.Full Story >
Cincinnati police arrested two people after a man in 60s was shot overnight during a robbery.Full Story >
A Cincinnati-area school district is closing school Tuesday as an expected heat index of 100 looms.Full Story >
A Cincinnati-area school district is closing school Tuesday as an expected heat index of 100 looms.Full Story >
The Cincinnati police officer who shocked an 11-year-old girl with a Taser stun gun, drawing national attention to the department, violated procedures, the police chief said Monday.Full Story >
The Cincinnati police officer who shocked an 11-year-old girl with a Taser stun gun, drawing national attention to the department, violated procedures, the police chief said Monday.Full Story >
Bond was set at $2 million Tuesday for an 18-year-old man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old in Hamilton.Full Story >
Bond was set at $2 million Tuesday for an 18-year-old man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old in Hamilton.Full Story >
The man charged with murdering a 23-year-old West Chester woman stalked her for months up until her death and now faces a 9-count indictment, court records show.Full Story >
The man charged with murdering a 23-year-old West Chester woman stalked her for months up until her death and now faces a 9-count indictment, court records show.Full Story >