Officials: Couple charged with abusing 8 kids including disabled child

Timothy and Diane Combs are charged with multiple counts of abusing eight children in their home; four foster children, one adopted child, and three children they were babysitting. One of the children was disabled, court records say. (Dearborn County)

An Indiana couple is facing charges for injuring the children in their home.

Dearborn County court records say Timothy and Diane Combs injured the children, ranging in age from 2 years old to 8 years old, and have been ordered issues of protection and 'no contact' against them.

Documents say one of the children was disabled.

Dearborn County Proescuter Lynne Deddens says eight children were in the home at the time of the incidents; four foster children, one adopted child, and three children that the Combs' were babysitting.

Timothy Combs, 59, is facing multiple charges of:

Aggravated battery that causes serious permanent disfigurement

Domestic battery against a disabled person with bodily injury

Battery resulting in bodily injury of a person under 14 years old

Domestic battery committed in the presence of a child younger than 16 years old.

Diane Combs, 55, is facing multiple charges of:

Aggravated battery and knowingly inflicting injury that creates a substantial risk of death

Domestic battery against a disabled person causing bodily injury

Domestic battery with bodily injury to a person under 14 years old

Battery on a child

Domestic battery by bodily waste

Battery by bodily waste when the victim is 14 years old, strangulation

Sexual battery.

Officials say one of the children filmed video of the Combs' hurting another child. That child showed a person the video and the person called the sheriff's department.

Documents say the incidents happened between December 2016 and July 2018.

The Combs' appeared in court Tuesday where a judge ordered a $100,000 bond. Both remain behind bars.

The next court appearance for both is scheduled for Oct. 15.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.