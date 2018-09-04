Franklin High student facing criminal charges after threatening online comments

School officials and police officers in Franklin deemed Tuesday that threatening comments made earlier in the week did not pose an immediate threat to staff and students.

The comments, made on social media, were brought to the attention of school officials Monday morning. By Tuesday at 3 a.m., those officials, along with law enforcement, made a determination after interviewing witnesses.

After more interviews were conducted Tuesday, it was concluded by authorities that the author of the comments was a Franklin High School student. That student currently faces criminal charges as well as school discipline.

