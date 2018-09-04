With more reported illnesses, CDC reminds consumers: Do not eat Honey Smacks

The Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local officials are investigating a multi-state outbreak of salmonella linked to Kellogg's Honey Smacks.

The puffed wheat cereal was recalled in June. Because the CDC has continued to receive reports of illnesses linked to this cereal, officials are reminding consumers not to eat Honey Smacks.

There have been 130 total illnesses with 34 hospitalizations as a result of the outbreak.

Impacted states include: AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MO, MT, NC, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WI, and WV.

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts up to seven days, and most people recover without treatment. Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps 12 to 72 hours after infection.

Consumers should check their homes and throw away any Honey Smacks cereal. Click or tap here to learn more.

