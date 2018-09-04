With more reported illnesses, CDC reminds consumers: Do not eat Honey Smacks

Chris Fallon, who represents Johnny Bobbitt, said he was shocked at the news.Full Story >
Chris Fallon, who represents Johnny Bobbitt, said he was shocked at the news.Full Story >
For decades, visitor industry officials say tourists have been illegally taking pieces of Hawaii home with them -- in the form of rocks, sand, even coral. But thousands of these objects are mailed back to Hawaii's tourism agencies, hotels, attractions, even restaurants, once visitors learn it's against the law.Full Story >
For decades, visitor industry officials say tourists have been illegally taking pieces of Hawaii home with them -- in the form of rocks, sand, even coral. But thousands of these objects are mailed back to Hawaii's tourism agencies, hotels, attractions, even restaurants, once visitors learn it's against the law.Full Story >
The system is expected to make landfall as a category one hurricane.Full Story >
The system is expected to make landfall as a category one hurricane.Full Story >