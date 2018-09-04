Body cam shows moments after Taser used on 11-year-old: 'Y'all knew what you were doing'

Cincinnati police have released body camera video from when an 11-year-old girl was hit with a Taser this past month. (CPD)

Cincinnati police have released body camera video from when an 11-year-old girl was hit with a Taser this past month.

The video released Tuesday appears to show what happened after the child was hit with the Taser, but not what lead up to the incident. The release comes after the police chief testified he believes the officer violated policy.

The officer in question is Kevin Brown. He used a Taser on the girl Aug. 6 when she ran from him as he tried to stop her and other girls from stealing snacks at the Spring Grove Village Kroger. The officer was off-duty, but working a security detail at the store.

The Taser barbs hit the girl in the back.

"I did not want to do this, but y'all knew what y'all were doing," Brown can be heard saying in the video. "Y'all knew what you were doing."

The girl's mother has said she would rather the officer have grabbed her daughter by the arm.

He arrested her on charges of theft and obstruction of official business. Two days later, however, as the incident drew national attention on the department, the charges were dropped.

Chief Eliot Isaac recently told City Council's Law and Public Safety Committee the department may "tweak" its Taser use of force policy in light of the incident.

"Quite frankly, I believe the officer violated the policy," he said. "We'll take a close look at it as it relates to juveniles specifically, what's being done out there nationally."

Vice Mayor Chris Smitherman has called for a complete investigation of the incident, saying it concerned him. He also requested a review of each time a police officer shocked anyone under the age of 18 with a Taser over the past two years.

