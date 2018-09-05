Lawmaker wants AC estimates as heat closes Ohio schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio lawmaker has asked the state for the cost of adding air conditioning to all schools without it as a late summer heat wave has forced numerous schools to close or schedule early dismissals.

Rep. Niraj Antani (nih-RAJ' ahn-TAH'-nee) said in Tuesday's letter to the state schools superintendent that the closures are creating a hostile environment for teaching and learning.

It's unclear who has the information Antani wants. The Department of Education says schools don't report such data to the agency. Ohio's facilities construction commission says it only tracks the 1,200 buildings it helped build or renovate since 1998, all of which have air conditioning.

Antani says it's ridiculous that in 2018 heat is forcing schools to close.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.