Icelandic air carriers cancel winter flights from Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) - Two Icelandic air carriers have cancelled their winter flights from Cleveland.
Cleveland.com reports Icelandair's service between Cleveland and Iceland will end Oct. 31 and start again on Mar. 22. Wow Air is suspending service from Cleveland in late October. It's unclear when Wow flights will resume their service.
Icelandair Director of Network Planning Egill Almar Agustsson says the company determined that flying during the "darkest couple of months" wasn't a good decision.
Wow Air didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Both companies launched flights from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Iceland in May. The service marked Cleveland's return to trans-Atlantic flights after nearly 10 years.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
