Fire destroys Wilmington business

Fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze that destroyed a Wilmington business overnight.

Wilmington fire crews cleared the scene at Bennett Realty on West Locust Street about 3:30 a.m., said Firefighter Jack Coates.

They were out there for several hours overnight when a fire that began in the roof line and ceiling spread, causing the roof to collapse, he said.

Heavy fire was shooting through the roof when crews arrived on scene, he said.

No one was hurt.

The fire's cause is considered accidental.

The investigation will continue later this morning.

Coates said he did not have an estimated fire damage amount, but the building is a total loss.

