2 wanted in Stein Mart smash-n-grab of purses

Authorities are searching for two suspects wanted in the smash-n-grab burglary of several purses at Stein Mart in Symmes Township.

The men used a rock to smash out the front glass door the Montgomery Road store shortly after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

They stole multiple purses and fled in a dark-colored vehicle in an unknown direction, sheriff's officials wrote in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call sheriff's investigators at 513-851-6000, or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

You also can text Crime-Stoppers at CRIMES(274637) and put “CINTIP” in their message.

