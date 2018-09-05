3 charged in Forest Park homicide

Left to Right: Dawayne Grissom, Richard Copeland and Dawayne Grissom. (Photos: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

Three men face aggravated murder charges in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this summer in Forest Park.

The latest one to be charged in the July 18 homicide of Marcus Brown, 27, is Byron Wright.

The 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Two other men were arrested on Aug. 21: Richard Copeland, 18, and Dawayne Grissom, 19.

