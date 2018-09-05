Ohio college offers half-price tuition to encourage service

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio college is offering a 50 percent tuition break for undergraduates whose families work in "mission-centered" nonprofit and public-service jobs.

Capital University in Columbus is calling the program the "Good Guarantee" and will apply to new, full-time undergraduate students starting at Capital next year.

The university says students will be eligible if they, their spouses, parents or legal guardians, are paid employees of a nonprofit or public-service organization.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that includes teachers, law enforcement professionals, church and faith-based employees, arts organizations workers and military personnel, among others.

Capital President Elizabeth Paul says the university came up with the idea last year as it focused on renewing its public mission.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

