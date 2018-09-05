Fatal crash partially blocks SB I-71 in Warren County

Typhoon Jebi peeled roofs off buildings, toppled power poles and damaged businesses as it crossed Japan's main island Tuesday, reportedly causing at least nine deaths.Full Story >
The new endorsement deal between Nike and Colin Kaepernick has sparked vigorous debate, with some fans expressing displeasure over the campaign.Full Story >
John McCain's widow says former U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl will be named as her deceased husband's replacement in the U.S. Senate.Full Story >
A federal court's ruling on prosecuting people for sleeping on the streets could directly affect Cincinnati.Full Story >
