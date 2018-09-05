Fatal crash partially blocks SB I-71 in Warren County - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Fatal crash partially blocks SB I-71 in Warren County

By Jennifer Edwards Baker, Digital Content Producer
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

A fatal crash is partially blocking southbound Interstate 71 in Warren County, according to Deerfield Township fire officials.

The right lanes are closed at Fields Ertel Road until further notice, and that is causing a major backup, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Lebanon post.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident, reported just after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

