Court: Prosecuting homeless 'cruel and unusual punishment,' could affect Cincinnati

Less than a month ago, Cincinnati and Hamilton County leaders agreed to a permanent countywide ban on homeless camps on public and private property.

Now, a federal court has ruled on a similar case saying that cities can't prosecute people for sleeping on streets.

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with six homeless people from Boise, Idaho, who sued the the city over an ordinance in 2009 that banned sleeping in public spaces.

The Associated Press said the biggest issue was that the city's rule violated the U.S. Constitution's Eighth Amendment against cruel and unusual punishment, the court found. The amendment limits what the government can criminalize, it said.

"As a result, just as the state may not criminalize the state of being 'homeless in public places,' the state may not 'criminalize conduct that is an unavoidable consequence of being homeless - namely sitting, lying, or sleeping on the streets,'" Judge Marsha Berzon wrote.

The court's ruling could have an impact on Cincinnati's homeless problem.

Cincinnati's ban on homeless camps came after weeks of back and forth between the camp and city leaders.

In August, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters went to the courts three times to shut down the homeless camp, forcing it to move from Third Street to Central Parkway to Eden Park Drive to its last location on privately-owned land at 13th and Republic streets.

At the time, Hamilton Common Pleas Court Judge Robert Ruehlman barred the camps from public land unless there is no space for homeless in local shelters.

"People aren't going to stop existing," said Brian Garry, Chair of the Human Services Coalition. "They're currently homeless and moving them doesn't make them un-homeless -- they're still going to be homeless."

According to Garry, this is a temporary solution to a big problem that impacts more than 9,000 people in Cincinnati.

Joe Phillips, a homeless man who unsuccessfully sued to stop Ruehlman's ban, said camp residents have applied for housing so they can get off the streets.

"We're trying to survive," said Phillips, 30, who said he was kicked out of the Shelterhouse for missing curfew and has been on the streets for three weeks. He said he came Downtown, "because that's where the services are."

