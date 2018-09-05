Bond doubled to $4M for man accused of stalking, killing West Chester woman

Bond was doubled to $4 million Wednesday for the man accused of stalking a West Chester woman for months before killing her and then moving her body to a farm field near his home.

Michael Strouse made a brief appearance in Butler County Common Pleas Court after prosecutors leveled more charges against him in a 9-count indictment Tuesday.

He is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 3.

Prosecutor: Man stalked West Chester woman for months before killing her

Strouse, 29, could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted on all charges: aggravated murder, murder, menacing by stalking, three counts of tampering with evidence, two counts of abuse of a corpse and one count petty theft.

Prosecutors say he stalked Ellen Weik from Jan. 1 until he killed her July 29.

He caused her death by asphyxiation, West Chester police wrote in other court records filed in the case last week.

Strouse was arrested about 4 a.m. on Aug. 25, some 12 hours after West Chester police found Weik's body in a farm field off Millikin Road and Maud Hughes Road in Liberty Township. The location is near his home in the 6000 block of Bluffs Drive.

West Chester police began searching the area after Weik's mother reported her missing on Aug. 1.

Butler County prosecutors believe Weik died on July 29, three days before she was reported missing and almost a month after her body was found in the Liberty Township field.

Strouse has convictions for crimes including public indecency and burglary, court records show.

He was sentenced in September 2015 to three years probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine for the burglary offense, but it ended early at the end of 2017 because he complied with all conditions and had shown good behavior, records state.

