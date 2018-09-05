Cincinnati Ballet opens new season next week - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Cincinnati Ballet opens new season next week

Posted by Jennifer Edwards Baker, Digital Content Producer
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati Ballet opens their new season next week with "The Kaplan New Works Series."

Performances run Sept. 13-23 at the Aronoff Center.

Two dancers with the Cincinnati Ballet discussed the upcoming show Wednesday on FOX19 NOW Morning News.

