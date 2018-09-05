Major opioid maker to pay for overdose-antidote development

By GEOFF MULVIHILL

Associated Press

A company whose prescription opioid marketing practices are being blamed for sparking a nationwide overdose and addiction crisis says it's helping fund an effort to make a lower-cost overdose antidote.

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma announced on Wednesday that it's making a $3.4 million grant to Harm Reduction Therapeutics, a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit, to help develop a low-cost naloxone (nuh-LAHX'-ohn) nasal spray.

First responders, drug users and others have taken to carrying naloxone to reverse overdoses. But the price of the drug has been a problem for state and local governments.

Harm Reduction Therapeutics says it is trying to get its version to the market within two years.

The announcement from Stamford, Connecticut-based Purdue days after the number of lawsuits against the drug industry under one federal judge's watch topped 1,000.

