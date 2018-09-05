Bonus weekend on tap at Coney Island - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Bonus weekend on tap at Coney Island

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Enjoy a bonus weekend at Coney Island. (FOX19 NOW)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Celebrating the hot summer weather, Coney Island is adding a special bonus weekend.

The two additional days will be held on Sept. 8 and Sept. 9 for guests to enjoy the Sunlite pool and amusement park.

Adult admission is only $9.50 to Sunlite Water Adventure and is only $9.50 for Coney’s incredible family rides’ package, but admission to both is just $10.

Admission for kids ages 2-7 is $5 for both attractions.

The bonus weekend is free for Coney Island season passholders. 

The park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.

Tickets are available at the gate.

For more information, visit their website.

