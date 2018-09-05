WATCH: Puppies at police school sure to make suspects 'flea'

The litter of Labrador puppies are training to become detection dogs. (Source: Northumbria Police)

These new paw patrols are going to be grrreat!

The Northumbria Police in the UK debuted its newest recruits in August - a litter of American Labrador-able puppies. One month later, they started their first day of puppy police school... and it couldn't be any cuter.

The four-legged crime-fighting squad will be training as detection dogs.

Although the pups may now look playful and cuddly, they'll soon learn to shake off the criminals.

"If you had a #proudparent moment as you packed your little one off to school this morning, you can imagine how our dog handlers felt as our police puppers enjoyed their first day of puppy school," Northumbria Police posted on Facebook.

Can’t be such a ruff life for the furry officers.

