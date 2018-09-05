Driver dies after Price Hill crash - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Driver dies after Price Hill crash

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
Cincinnati police say Matthew Toenesmeyer, 31, died in a Price Hill crash Thursday. (Raycom Media/file) Cincinnati police say Matthew Toenesmeyer, 31, died in a Price Hill crash Thursday. (Raycom Media/file)
PRICE HILL (FOX19) -

A man died after a crash in Price Hill Thursday.

Cincinnati police say traffic units responded to 1835 Sunset Avenue around 10:05 p.m. on July. 26 for reports of a serious crash.

Matthew Toenesmeyer, 31, was driving southwest on the road when he lost control of his vehicle and drove off the right side of the roadway, hitting a utility pole, flipping the vehicle, police say.

Toenesmeyer was not wearing a seatbelt atthe time of the crash, police say.

Toenesmeyer was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for his injuries where he later died.

Police say excessive speed and impairment are factors in the crash.

