Driver dies after Price Hill crash

A man died after a crash in Price Hill Thursday.

Cincinnati police say traffic units responded to 1835 Sunset Avenue around 10:05 p.m. on July. 26 for reports of a serious crash.

Matthew Toenesmeyer, 31, was driving southwest on the road when he lost control of his vehicle and drove off the right side of the roadway, hitting a utility pole, flipping the vehicle, police say.

Toenesmeyer was not wearing a seatbelt atthe time of the crash, police say.

Toenesmeyer was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for his injuries where he later died.

Police say excessive speed and impairment are factors in the crash.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.