Former Forest Hills employee receives $30K settlement after sexting scandal

A former Forest Hills Schools employee fired in a sexting scandal will receive a $30,000 settlement from the district.

Beth Brulport worked as an administrative assistant, but was fired over sexually explicit messages sent using work cell phones and work email accounts.

Several conversations took place during work hours, records show.

The messages were between Brulport and former Forest Hills Treasurer Rick Toepfer and former Forest Hills Director of Business Operations Ray Johnson. Both men resigned.

[Sexting accusations at local school district prompts resignation; 2 others on leave]

She sued the district when she was fired claiming the men targeted her for discrimination and harassment because of her gender.

In the settlement, the school district admits no wrongdoing.

"Brulport understands and agrees that be entering into this agreement Forest Hills does not admit any violation of any federal or state statute, the common law, or any of Brulport's rights. To the contrary, Forest Hills denies all such allegations made by Brulport," the settlement reads.

The 'misconduct' investigation began in June 2017.

District officials released a copy of a timeline that shows they first became aware of texts and emails between Johnson and Brulport on June 16.

Johnson was given three days suspension, June 29 through July 3.

On Sept. 8, the district received an anonymous email of text message between all parties prompting an internal investigation.

On Sept. 25, the district was notified YouTube videos existed involving Brulport.

Brulport was fired in November.

Brulport will receive $17,675 and her counsel gets $12,325.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.