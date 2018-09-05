Man found dead; police arrest woman who lived with him

Fairfield police found a man dead at an area residence Tuesday, and arrested a woman they say lived there and was in a relationship with the man. (Source: Fairfield police)

Fairfield police found a man dead at an area residence Tuesday, and arrested a woman they say lived there and was in a relationship with the man.

Officers conducted a welfare check Tuesday on Eastgate Drive just after 5 p.m. They found David Mitchell, 41, dead inside. An autopsy was conducted by the Butler County Coroner’s Office and the cause of death is pending.

Stephanie Gabbard, 33, was arrested in connection with Mitchell's death. Police say they resided together in the apartment and were in a relationship.

The investigation is ongoing. FOX19 will update this story as more details become available.

