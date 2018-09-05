1 killed in crash, 2 arrested after pursuit of suspected motorcycle club members

What began as a traffic stop resulted in a fatal crash and two arrests Tuesday in Hamilton, authorities say. (Anastasio Camacho, left, Kyle Ramey, right, via Hamilton police)

Around 8:30 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Williams Avenue and River Road stopped several motorcyclists after observing traffic violations. The officer suspected the motorcyclists were members of a known outlaw motorcycle club because of displayed insignia.

Authorities say three motorcyclists fled the stop, northbound onto Neilan Boulevard. The lead officer called out the description to dispatchers.

Later, an officer responding southbound on Monument saw three motorcyclists pass him northbound on South Monument at a high rate of speed. Authorities said one of them crashed into and over an embankment.

Officers arrived on scene at the crash and found one of the fleeing motorcyclists severely injured from injuries sustained during the crash. An officer began

administering lifesaving measures until Hamilton Fire medics arrived on scene. Despite efforts from officers and the medics, the individual succumbed to his injuries while at the scene.

One of of the motorcyclists stayed put while another fled on foot, authorities said. That third motorcyclist was eventually apprehended.

The two surviving motorcyclists, Anastasio Anthony Camacho and Kyle Ramey, were taken into custody. Authorities say they provided an address in Harrison, Ohio, and Versailles, Ind. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

