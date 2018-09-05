Police: Man took woman's car at knifepoint in Miami Twp.

Keith Cruz was arrested for stealing a car after threatening the driver with a knife. (Clermont County Jail)

A man who threatened to kill a woman with a knife as he stole her car in Miami Township has been arrested, police said.

According to police, on Sept. 4, a school bus driver called 911 and said she saw a man throw a woman from a vehicle in the area of Marathon Edenton Road in Wayne Township.

Deputies met with the 37-year-old female who said she was giving an acquaintance, 47-year-old Keith Cruz, a ride when he held a knife to her chest and threatened to kill her.

Cruz then took the keys from her, police said.

The victim was able to exit the vehicle without being injured and Cruz drove away.

Miami Township officers responded to his last known address on Cooks Grant Road where they located the stolen vehicle and saw Cruz armed with a knife inside of the residence.

Police were able to obtain a search warrant base on active felony warrants.

The Special Response Team was able to take Cruz into custody.

He has been charged with aggravated robbery.

Cruz is being held at the Clermont County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

