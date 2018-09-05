City Council members plan to create Bird scooter liability agreement

Regulating where and how many people ride Bird Scooters in downtown Cincinnati was a topic at Wednesday's City Council meeting.

Some of the questions that came up:

Who's ultimately liable if someone gets hurt on those scooters?

If Bird Scooters are responsible for damages, how do they handle it going forward making sure everyone stays safe on them?

Bird Scooters landed in downtown Cincinnati earlier this summer. A lot of people are taking advantage of the quick, affordable way to ride around downtown.

"They look like a lot of fun, but I've seen some near-misses," says Paula Glacken.

That concern is shared by at some people who live and work downtown. They wrote City Council members, sharing their concerns about Bird Scooter users riding on sidewalks -- something Bird and city officials say is not allowed.

Wednesday afternoon, council members passed a motion for a plan to create a permanent arrangement with Bird Scooters regarding who's liable if someone gets hurt.

"I think that probably sets us up better for success -- to keep people safe and make sure these are used for fun and for people using the bus, car or Redbike," said council member Greg Landsman.

Cincinnati police officers are handing out warnings and $100 tickets to those who don't obey the rules.

What are the rules?

Riders must be over 18 years old and have a driver's license in order to ride a scooter.

Only one rider per scooter is allowed.

Follow all traffic laws including street signs and stop signs.

Do not drive on sidewalks.

Be mindful of crosswalks.

