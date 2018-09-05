Report provides brutal details of 2-year-old 'flicked to death' by father

Flicked to death. Is that even possible? Those are the exact words Hamilton County prosecutors used in court during a case about a child killed at the hands of his own father.

FOX19 has been asking for the coroner's report on 2-year-old Aiden Marin ever since he died Jan. 10. The report describes in brutal detail how the little boy -- who was just a few weeks shy of his third birthday -- died at the hands of his father Gianfranco Marin.

The cause of death was blunt impacts and compression of the head, neck, and torso.

Investigation: Is the county to blame for the recent beating death of a 2-year-old?

"What happened that night was, Mr. Marin was feeling ill. The child would not stop crying. He admits to 'flicking' him," said Elizabeth Polston, with the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office.

Marin, according to the report, admitted to flicking his son to the point there was bleeding on his brain, lacerations to parts of his heart and right lung, and bruising all over. The report shows the baby was dehydrated and had delayed developmental milestones and suffered from plagiocephaly -- or flat head syndrome -- as an infant.

"It's clearly a pattern or practice of child abuse going on, it wasn't one, single incident, and no telling how long it had lasted," said Judge Curt Hartman, reading over all of the conditions of Marin's plea deal.

After a guilty plea, the father will get 11 years for voluntary manslaughter and seven more for child endangering for a total of 18 years in prison with no time off for good behavior.

Aiden's mother, Samantha Sicker, is also facing charges, accused of obstructing justice. Police say she lied about what happened in a 911 call. She's due in court in a couple of weeks.

