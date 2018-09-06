Akron wraps up massive sewer overflow tunnel project

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - A massive Ohio sewer overflow tunnel project is coming to an end.

Workers plan over the next few weeks to begin dismantling the boring machine dubbed Rosie that over the last ten months drilled a hole longer than a mile beneath Akron.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports that a crane will begin lifting the first dismantled pieces of the tunnel out of the ground next month.

The $1.1 billion combined sewer overflow project created a new 6,240-foot-long storm overflow trunk.

The tunnel and dozens of pipes that connect it to new and existing sewer systems should keep about 450 million gallons a year of mixed rain and sewage from spilling into the Ohio and Erie Canal and Little Cuyahoga River.

