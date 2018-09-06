Ohio county reports 18 fatal overdoses in 1 week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The coroner for the county that includes Ohio's capital city is warning of a spike in overdose deaths and encouraging friends and family members of addicts to obtain an overdose antidote.
Dr. Anahi Ortiz (AN'-ih-hee ohr-TEEZ') of Franklin County on Wednesday reported five overdose deaths in 24 hours in greater Columbus, for a total of 18 deaths in a week.
Ortiz notes that the antidote drug naloxone is available from pharmacies without a prescription.
Hundreds die annually in Ohio from heroin, fentanyl and painkiller overdoses.
On Aug. 29, authorities say a mixture of heroin and fentanyl at an Ohio prison led to nearly 30 people being treated for drug exposure or suspected exposure.
On Aug. 7 the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County medical examiner reported 14 fatal overdoses over five days.
