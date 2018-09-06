Police: Resource officer activated Taser to wake student

SMITHVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Police in northeast Ohio have placed a school resource officer on unpaid leave for activating a Taser to wake up a sleeping student.
WEWS-TV reports the incident happened Aug. 30 at Liberty Preparatory School in Smithville. Police say Officer Maryssa Boskoski was called to a classroom when a sleeping student wouldn't wake up for a teacher or principal.
Smithville Police Chief Howard Funk says Boskoski removed the cartridge from the Taser and "arced" it. Authorities say the sparking sound and noise from the other students woke the sleeping student up.
No probes were deployed and the teen wasn't hurt.
Funk will meet with the Smithville solicitor to determine if any charges should be filed.
Boskoski couldn't be reached for comment.
Information from: WEWS-TV, http://www.newsnet5.com
