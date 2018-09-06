Overturned truck, spill slows I-74 at I-275 split - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Overturned truck, spill slows I-74 at I-275 split

By Jennifer Edwards Baker, Digital Content Producer
A crash is snarling the morning commute on I-74 at the I-275 split in Whitewater Township. (Photo: www.ohgo.com) A crash is snarling the morning commute on I-74 at the I-275 split in Whitewater Township. (Photo: www.ohgo.com)
WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

A crash is impacting the morning commute in western Hamilton County.

An overturned truck and fuel spill is blocking one lane on each side of Interstate 74 at the southbound Interstate 275 split, Hamilton County dispatchers said.

The crash was reported just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Initially, westbound lanes were completely blocked and then all eastbound lanes were, dispatchers have said.

No injuries were immediately reported, but fuel and debris spilled into the road, they said.

