You can win a free home from HGTV

HGTV is giving away this house in Oakley. (Photo: FOX19 NOW)

HGTV is giving away a free house in Cincinnati.

It's part of the network's annual Urban Oasis giveaway.

Basically, developers go into a neighborhood, completely remodel a home from top to bottom, then give it away.

This year's home is in Oakley.

Here are some of the specs:

Home valued at $700K

2,000-Square-foot Dutch Colonial style house

3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths

The contest runs Oct. 1 through Nov. 21. You can enter two times per day.

To give you an idea of just how popular this giveaway is, last year's home in Knoxville got 65,000,000 entries.

I am SO EXCITED this morning to be here with @hgtv at their 2018 #UrbanOasis Home right here in Cincinnati! We’ll be talking with #HGTV all morning about this spectacular home and how YOU can win it!! @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/scWMefS0IJ — Jordan Vilines (@FOX19Jordan) September 6, 2018

