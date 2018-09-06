Police say 2 Ohio teens killed, man arrested after standoff

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) - Police in Garfield Heights near Cleveland say a 17-year-old boy and 19-year-old woman have died after shootings that led to a four-hour standoff.
Cleveland.com reports that a 29-year-old suspect surrendered to police early Thursday morning and is being held on charges including aggravated murder.
Garfield Heights Police Chief Robert Byrne says the shootings came during domestic violence. The suspect's girlfriend was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.
Police say the slain youths were her children and that all of those involved lived in the home. The violence began before 10 p.m. EDT Thursday. The youths died from their wounds after being taken to hospitals.
Police didn't immediately release any names.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
