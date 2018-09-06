Bond doubled to $4 million for suspect in stalking-murder

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - A man accused of killing a southwest Ohio woman after stalking her for months is being held on bond that's been doubled to $4 million.

Michael Strouse was indicted Tuesday in Hamilton on multiple charges including aggravated murder of Ellen Weik, who was found dead in a field last month. The Journal-News reports Strouse appeared Wednesday in Butler County Common Pleas Court with attorneys who entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

The judge set Strouse's bond at $4 million - up from a $2 million bond set before the indictment was handed down.

Court documents allege Strouse had stalked Weik since the beginning of the year, before allegedly killing her.

Strouse is due back in court next month for a hearing.

