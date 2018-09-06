Police investigate North Avondale shooting

Cincinnati police are on scene of a shooting in North Avondale Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Greenwood Avenue at 8:43 a.m.

They found a man shot and conscious inside an apartment, police said.

He is going to a hospital in an ambulance, according to initial reports.

The suspects fled in a grey vehicle with tinted windows, police said.

FOX19 NOW has a crew headed to the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.