Eyes of Freedom Memorial on display this weekend

The Eyes of Freedom Memorial is on display this weekend in Colerain Township. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Deborah Linz)

A nationally recognized traveling tribute is now open to the public.

The Eyes of Freedom Memorial honors the service and sacrifice of all who answer our nations call.

The life-sized memorial focuses on the Marine Reservist Lima Company, one of the hardest hit units in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Twenty-three men died between May and August 2005. Six of the Marines were from the Cincinnati area.

The outdoor memorial features life sized portraits of the 23 men, their eyes reflecting the thousands of men and women who have given their lives for our freedom.

The Eyes of Freedom Memorial is open 10 a.m. to -7 p.m. Thursday thru Sunday. It's located next to the Colerain Township Police Department, 4200 Springdale Rd.

